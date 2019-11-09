|
John J. "Jerry" Willard
PEORIA - John "Jerry" Jerome Willard, 83, of Peoria, IL, died peacefully at 5:46 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, surrounded by his love ones.
He was born on September 28, 1936, in Peoria, IL, to Robert and Genevieve (Neelan) Willard. He married Barbara J. Mueller on October 26, 1963, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. She passed away on June 1, 2014.
Surviving are his four children, Annette (Timothy) Toohill of Leroy, IL, John (Debra) Willard of Peoria, Father Stephen Willard of Peoria and Matthew Willard of Peoria; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, James Willard; his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Donald.
Jerry belonged to St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. He loved his family and, especially, spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.
A funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, November 14, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. Father Stephen Willard will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorials in Jerry's memory may be made to St. Thomas Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019