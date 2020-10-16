John Knezovich

PEORIA - John Bevis Knezovich, 73, of Fort Collins, CO, formerly of Peoria, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020, following a long struggle with Type I diabetes and Parkinson's.

John was born in Peoria, Illinois, on September 18, 1946. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1969, with a degree in Accountancy. He was a Cubs fan and a Bud man, helping to bring Anheuser-Busch to his beloved Fort Collins, when he was mayor in the early 1980s.

John was a CPA and auditor, active in Fort Collins' business and civic life. He won the Colorado Society of CPAs' Public Service Award in 1985. He was elected to the Fort Collins City Council in 1981 and was Mayor 1983-1984. He was a trustee and treasurer of the Poudre River Public Library District for eight years. Beginning in 1989, he was an outspoken columnist on local governmental and civic issues.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Georgiana (Jana) Knezovich; his daughter, Rebecca Kirkpatrick (Cara); son Jeffrey Bruce Knezovich (Christopher Vanja); five sisters and brothers: Kathy Preckshot; Steve Knezovich (Deb); Janis Kidd (Steve); Tony Knezovich (Linda); Jeffrey Paul Knezovich (Kim); close cousins including Phyllis Joanne Perko (Nick Harlovic) and Tom Perko (Carol) as well as many nephews, nieces and "greats."



