John Knight Jr.
GREEN VALLEY - John W. Knight Jr., 54, of Green Valley passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Generation of Lincoln.
He was born on April 6, 1965, in Peoria to John W. and Janet C. Scherer Knight Sr.
Surviving are his parents; one brother, Jared (Stephanie) Knight of Anderson, SC; two nephews, Nicholas Knight of Augusta, GA, and Noah Knight of Tucson, AZ; and many beloved Tennessee walking horses and rescue dogs.
He was preceded in death by one brother, CW2 Jeffrey B. Knight.
John worked at AT&T in management for many years in Northern Illinois and Wisconsin.
He was of the Catholic faith. He served as a board member of the AT&T bell credit union. He was a member of IWHA, where he served as president for 10 years, member of TWHBEA, WHOA, NWHA and various other Tennessee walking horse associations.
He enjoyed collecting antiques and animal rescue.
His funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Delavan. Msgr Timothy Nolan will officiate. A prayer will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by a visitation from 1 to 2:45 p.m., before the service. Burial will be at Meadow Lawn Cemetery in Manito.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019