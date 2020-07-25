John L. Dismuke Jr.
PEORIA - Mr. John L. Dismuke Jr., 65, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at OSF St. Frances Medical Center.
He is survived by his loving wife, Solivian Dismuke; his mother, Barbara Dismuke; sons, Brett Dismuke, Jarel (Catherine) Dismuke and Dana Allen; daughters, Janise Dismuke, Mariah Smith and Mikayla Russell; siblings, Mark (Annette) Dismuke, Brett (Chatocka) Dismuke, Cheryl Dismuke, Carmen Dismuke and Andrew Dismuke; grandsons, Donovan and Levi; granddaughter, Madison; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who adored John.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Victory Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Pinning Ceremony will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Senior Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, the Rev. Deveraux Hubbard, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, designate memorials to the Peoria Public Schools Foundation for an athletic scholarship at Richwoods High School in John's memory. Donate through the website www.ppsfoundation.org
or mail to 5901 N. Prospect Road, Ste. 14E, Peoria, IL 61614.
The full obituary may be viewed at simonsmortuary.com
.