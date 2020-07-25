1/1
John L. Dismuke Jr.
John L. Dismuke Jr.
PEORIA - Mr. John L. Dismuke Jr., 65, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at OSF St. Frances Medical Center.
He is survived by his loving wife, Solivian Dismuke; his mother, Barbara Dismuke; sons, Brett Dismuke, Jarel (Catherine) Dismuke and Dana Allen; daughters, Janise Dismuke, Mariah Smith and Mikayla Russell; siblings, Mark (Annette) Dismuke, Brett (Chatocka) Dismuke, Cheryl Dismuke, Carmen Dismuke and Andrew Dismuke; grandsons, Donovan and Levi; granddaughter, Madison; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who adored John.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Victory Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Pinning Ceremony will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Senior Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church, the Rev. Deveraux Hubbard, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, designate memorials to the Peoria Public Schools Foundation for an athletic scholarship at Richwoods High School in John's memory. Donate through the website www.ppsfoundation.org or mail to 5901 N. Prospect Road, Ste. 14E, Peoria, IL 61614.
The full obituary may be viewed at simonsmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 25 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Victory Christian Church
JUL
30
Service
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Victory Christian Church
JUL
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Victory Christian Church
2 entries
July 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about John’s passing. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him at Cat and being friends over the years. He had a very smart mind and was able to self-teach himself through his effort and perseverance. I also admired him for his commitment to keeping himself in shape throughout his life. His continuous love for life and passion for fun are a testament to the man he was. John was a hugely successful man in my eyes. I pray for peace for Jarrell, Janice and the rest of his family. God Bless.

Doug Simmons
Doug Simmons
Friend
July 23, 2020
Join,
You were very proud of your daughter. Also you were a great tennis partner. May you stay in peace!
Jean
