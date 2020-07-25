I am so sorry to hear about John’s passing. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him at Cat and being friends over the years. He had a very smart mind and was able to self-teach himself through his effort and perseverance. I also admired him for his commitment to keeping himself in shape throughout his life. His continuous love for life and passion for fun are a testament to the man he was. John was a hugely successful man in my eyes. I pray for peace for Jarrell, Janice and the rest of his family. God Bless.



Doug Simmons

