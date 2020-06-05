John L. Trapp
1928 - 2020
John L. Trapp
PEORIA - John L. "Jack" Trapp, 92, formerly of 1904 W. Marquette, Peoria (and Heddington Oaks) passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 at University Rehab in Peoria. John was born on January 11, 1928 to Louise and John Trapp in Peoria IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother. He is survived by a sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.
John served in the Korean War in an Army artillery division. He retired from Pabst Brewing Company in 1971 and continued to pursue his hobby of model railroading. He traveled the country photographing historic trains, visiting railroad museums and collecting memorabilia. He was also known for helping family and friends with home improvement projects.
Schmidt-Haller funeral home assisted with arrangements. Cremation was accorded and burial is planned as a second rite of internment, at St Joseph's Cemetery on Heading Ave., with his parents. Memorials may be made care of the South Side Mission Peoria IL.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
