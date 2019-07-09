|
John "Jack" Lee
PEORIA - Rev. John "Jack" Lee, 88, of Peoria passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 12:48 p.m. at Manor Court Nursing Home in Peoria.
John was born in Camborne, Cornwall, England, in 1931 to the late Mabel (Uren) Lee and Gordon Lee. John first married Betty (McLean) Lee on July 24, 1954, in Pool, Cornwall, England. She preceded him in death, after 46 years of marriage, on May 6, 2000, in Peoria. He then married Genevieve Heath on Nov. 13, 2004, in Peoria.
He is survived by his current wife of 14 years, Genevieve; children, Gillian Raley of Washington, Alan (Katie) Lee of Austin, TX, and Elaine Bell (Mike Hackward) of Peoria; grandchildren, Rachel, Andrea, Jonathon, Laura, Erin, Nicole, Alex and Ian; great-grandchildren, Lucas and James; and the living members of his many congregations. John is also survived by Genevieve's family who accepted him lovingly into theirs; step-children, Robin (Dan) McGill and David (Sherrie) Heath both of East Peoria; and step-grandchildren Deron, Julie, Danny, Jonathan, Noel and Heather.
The Lee family would like to thank the staff at Manor Court for providing a safe and loving space for John in the remaining days of his life.
A funeral service will be held at Northwest United Methodist Church in Peoria on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 12 noon. The family will receive friends two hours before the service in the gathering space at the church. Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria, following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Peoria Friendship House (www.friendship.house) or the South Side Mission (www.southsidemission.org) in memory of John.
We are all comforted that John is in a place where he can commune and create again.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019