John Link
MORTON - John Walter Link, 70, of Morton passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his residence, with his family by his side.
He was born on January 13, 1949, to Gerald Lee and Mary (Graber) Link in Peoria. John married Marsha (Glore) Link on August 21, 1971, in Pekin. He was a devoted husband and best friend to her for 48 years.
Surviving are his wife, Marsha of Morton; one son, Brian (Jeff Goodwin) Link of Nashville, Tenn.; two daughters, Kelley (Brian) Pinter of Morton and Amy (Matt) Ulrich of Tucson, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Gabby, Lauren and Brody Pinter and Sydney, Brooklyn and Preston Ulrich; and two brothers, Jim (Nadine) Link and Gary (Claudia) Link, both of Pekin.
John was preceded in death by both of his parents.
He graduated from Pekin High School, Bradley and Western University. He worked in the Illinois education system for 40 years as a teacher, principal and superintendent. His career was dedicated to his school, community, staff and, especially, his school children. John served in many education organizations, such as Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA), Illinois Association of School Administration (IASA) and the Illinois Athletic Association.
John was passionate about sports. He participated in high school and college athletics and coached for more than 20 years. John enjoyed watching his grandchildren's games and dance recitals. For over 50 years, he was dedicated to fitness and health, and was a regular at Gold's Gym. John enjoyed playing alongside his friends on the golf course, as well as cheering on the Cubs and Bears and following the PGA tour. He also volunteered at the Illinois Cancer Center and St. Vincent de Paul Society.
John's greatest love was his family. He was a devoted husband, father and papa.
A special thank you to Jacqui Martin from Compassus Hospice who comforted and cared for John and his family.
John was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, with Mgr. Jerry Ward and Deacon Kevin Zeeb officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service, with a burial of cremated remains at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton. Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019