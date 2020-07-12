John Longden
TREMONT - John "Jack" Longden, 86, of Tremont passed away at 4:58 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Emergency Room in Peoria.
He was born October 14, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to Henry and Arline Bassler Longden. He married Mary Jacobs on December 19, 1964, in Pekin, and she survives.
Also surviving are four sons, John Scott Longden of Florida, Geoffrey Longden of Salem, David (Kathy) Whitmore of Baltimore, MD, and Daniel (Dawn) Longden of Tremont; three sisters, Laura (Sonny) Morris of Washington D.C., Amy (James) Devine of Alexander, VA, and Stacey Whitmore (Mark) Roesler of Bel Air, CA; three grandchildren, Zed Smith of Peoria, G. Elizabeth Longden of Florida and John Trenton Longden of Mackinaw; and one sister, Carolyn Blumenshine of Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jack served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a pilot and was a graduate of Bradley University.
He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. in the Administration Building for 35 years.
He was a member of Tremont Baptist Church, a lifetime member of Wilmore Sportsman's Club in Morton and a member of Pine Lakes Couples League.
He was an avid hunter, enjoyed golfing, fishing and trapping, shot trap at Morton VFW and shot clays at Wilmore Sportsman's Club.
A visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Tremont Baptist. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Pekin, with military honors accorded. Pastor Michael Awbrey will officiate. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Tremont Baptist Church of Wilmore Sportsman's Club.
