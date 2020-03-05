|
John M. Fitch
HANNA CITY - John M. Fitch, 43, of Hanna City lost his battle with pancreatic cancer at 4:10 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the comfort of his home. He was surrounded by his wife, family, friends, and the Holy Spirit.
He was born on May 15, 1976, in Peoria to Michael and Catherine (Loser) Fitch. He married Malinda (Mindy) R. Burger on August 20, 2016, in Pekin.
Surviving are his wife, one son Christopher Fitch of Pekin, and one step-daughter Layne Scott of Hanna City. Also, surviving is his father of Yates City and one sister Shellie (Trisha) Fitch of Rock Island, IL. His mother preceded him in death on June 23, 2003.
He worked as a Technician for Comcast and was a volunteer fireman for Limestone Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, grilling/smoking, playing pool and his pool league teams. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He loved his neighbors. John was a handyman, which like most, had too many projects going at once. He loved his dogs, Citori and Sherman - they meant the world to him. He was known to many as Weatherman Fitch, keeping us all updated on the latest weather with his special spin to the forecast.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation is scheduled for March 10, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Hanna City United Methodist Church 12208 W Farmington Rd, Hanna City, IL. Food/snacks will be provided following the service. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for May 15, 2020, at Racks on the Rocks 2800 W Farmington Rd, West Peoria, IL in the evening. We will celebrate John's birthday the way he wanted, playing pool.
Memorials in his name may be given to the John Fitch Memorial Account at RedBrand Credit Union. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020