PEORIA - John M. Fuller, age 36, of Peoria passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at his residence in Peoria.

John was born on July 8, 1982, in Peoria, a son of Ted Fuller and Terri Martin.

His father, Ted of Peoria, and mother, Terri (Bob) Masching of Quitman, AR, survive, along with John's children, Bear and Mia Fuller, and their mother, Rocio Saleem, all of Peoria. He is also survived by two sisters, Melissa (Jason) Fuller-Catton and Sarah (Lee) Dyer, and one brother, Benjamin Fuller, all of Peoria; and maternal grandparents, Shirley and Gene Martin of Quitman, AR.

John was a member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and sang in the choir.

John proudly served in the U.S. Army for 17 years. He was deployed three times overseas and rose to the rank of Senior Drill Sergeant.

A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Mark's Catholic Church. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, also at the church, with further visitation one hour prior. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bear's Education Fund, c/o CEFCU in Sheridan Village, Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bear's Education Fund, c/o CEFCU in Sheridan Village, Peoria.





