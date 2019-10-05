|
|
John Maxwell Bailey
DUNLAP - John Maxwell Bailey, age 91, formerly of Dunlap, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of the late Judy; loving father of Marsha (Daniel Ashley) Bailey Ashley, John T. "Ted" (Ann) Bailey, Steve "Lee" (Doris) Bailey, Eric (Jane) Bailey, Mark Bailey and Brett Bailey; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
John was a mechanical engineer in Diesel and Gas Turbine Research at Caterpillar for 41 years. He was a Boy Scout Scoutmaster for Dunlap Troop 59 for 25 years.
For more information, please visit www.modelldarien.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019