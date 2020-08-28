1/1
Dr. John McDavid
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John McDavid
PEORIA - Dr. John Russell McDavid passed on August 26 of this year in Fort Collins, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Dottie, their two children Wendy Meyer and Brett McDavid, four grandchildren, and his sisters Sally McDavid of Illinois and Lee McDavid of Vermont. Born August, 1943 to Fred and Dorothy McDavid in Springfield, IL, Russell graduated from the University of Denver, got his Master's degree at Bradley University, and his Doctorate of Education at Indiana University. He was a graduate of, and teacher and counselor at Richwoods High School and assistant principal and principal at Woodruff High School in Peoria. He moved with his family to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1982, and retired as the assistant superintendent for the Widefield School District. Russell was a great lover of fishing and camping in the great Colorado outdoors, as well as, traveling by train and model railroading. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Colorado Trout Unlimited, coloradotu.org. You may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved