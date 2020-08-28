Dr. John McDavid
PEORIA - Dr. John Russell McDavid passed on August 26 of this year in Fort Collins, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Dottie, their two children Wendy Meyer and Brett McDavid, four grandchildren, and his sisters Sally McDavid of Illinois and Lee McDavid of Vermont. Born August, 1943 to Fred and Dorothy McDavid in Springfield, IL, Russell graduated from the University of Denver, got his Master's degree at Bradley University, and his Doctorate of Education at Indiana University. He was a graduate of, and teacher and counselor at Richwoods High School and assistant principal and principal at Woodruff High School in Peoria. He moved with his family to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1982, and retired as the assistant superintendent for the Widefield School District. Russell was a great lover of fishing and camping in the great Colorado outdoors, as well as, traveling by train and model railroading. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Colorado Trout Unlimited, coloradotu.org
. You may visit www.allnuttftcollins.com
to share memories or leave a message of condolence for the family.