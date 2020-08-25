John "Ed" McGinnis Sr.
SAN JOSE - John Edward "Ed" McGinnis Sr., 69, of San Jose passed away at 1:36 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his residence.
Born July 15, 1951, in Peoria to Clifford H. and Neomia M. (Fletcher) McGinnis, he married the love of his life of 46 years, Brenda L. Lee, on July 12, 1974 in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, John (Cherri) McGinnis Jr. and Michael (Alicia) McGinnis, both of San Jose; one daughter, Sherril (Tim) McGinnis of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Harley, Doug, Mark, Kayla, Emily, Caitlyn and Ruth; one great-granddaughter, Lyla; three brothers, Dale McGinnis of Lincoln, Clifford (Bernice) McGinnis of Canton and Will (Violet) McGinnis of Mason City; and one sister, Beverly Shelby of Topeka.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Kenneth McGinnis; one sister-in-law; and three brothers-in-law.
Ed worked for Aventine in Pekin for 27 ½ years, retiring in August of 2011 from the steep house where he was an operator and known as the "Happy Corn Grinder" and "King of the Steep House."
Ed will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Fighting Illini. He enjoyed percolated coffee and cookouts with family and friends.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Manito.
His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, where visitation will be held one hour before the funeral. The Rev. Judy Doyle will officiate. Those attending the visitation and funeral are asked to respect social distancing and follow mask guidelines. Burial will follow the funeral in Green Hill Cemetery, near San Jose.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
