John Miles Jorgensen, Sr.
PEORIA - John Miles Jorgensen, Sr., 82, of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 4, 1938 in Peoria, a son of John P. and Vera Mary (Ohl) Jorgensen. He married Ethel Ann Higginson on June 4, 1961 in Peoria. She survives.
John is also survived by his children, Mary (John) Redding of Thousand Oaks, CA and John M. (Brenda) Jorgensen, Jr. of Houston, TX; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
John worked as a science teacher for District 150 Schools in Peoria for 37 years, retiring in 1997.
John loved to do woodworking, glass blowing, and he played multiple musical instruments.
Cremation will be handled by Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria.
