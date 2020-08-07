1/1
John Miles Jorgensen Sr.
1938 - 2020
PEORIA - John Miles Jorgensen, Sr., 82, of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 4, 1938 in Peoria, a son of John P. and Vera Mary (Ohl) Jorgensen. He married Ethel Ann Higginson on June 4, 1961 in Peoria. She survives.
John is also survived by his children, Mary (John) Redding of Thousand Oaks, CA and John M. (Brenda) Jorgensen, Jr. of Houston, TX; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
John worked as a science teacher for District 150 Schools in Peoria for 37 years, retiring in 1997.
John loved to do woodworking, glass blowing, and he played multiple musical instruments.
Cremation will be handled by Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria.
Online condolences may be left for John's family at www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
