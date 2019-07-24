Home

Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ
John Mosley Jr.


1969 - 2019
John Mosley Jr. Obituary
John Mosley Jr.
CHILLICOTHE - Mr. John Edward Mosley Jr., 50, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home.
John was born on June 7, 1969, in Chicago, IL, to John Sr. and Ella (Stacy) Mosley.
John graduated from Richwoods High School in 1987 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. John was baptized at the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ. John worked at Glen Oak Towers.
John leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving parents, Ella Mosley of Peoria and John (Mary) Mosley Sr. of Leavenworth, KS; his companion, Tammy Shock of Chillicothe, IL; three sons, John Mosley III of Sumter, SC, Brandon Sturgis of Peoria, IL, and Tyler (Emma) Sturgis of Killeen, TX; five daughters, Alesha Mosley, Kayla Pankey and Tara Pankey, all of Peoria, IL, Angela (Jesse) Foreman of Bloomington, IL, and Haley (Blake Miller) Cooper of East Peoria, IL; four brothers, Joseph Blocker of Peoria, IL, Shamar Stacy of Galesburg, IL, Dashandi Graham of Milwaukee, WI, and Theathria (Leah) Coney of Leavenworth, KS; five sisters, Brenda (Michael) Thomas, Patrise Sample and Roshanda Stacy, all of Peoria, IL, Martha Stacy of Las Vegas, NV, and Aquashantina Young of Overland Park, KS; 3 grandchildren; his grandmother, Carrie Thompson of Chicago, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, with a visitation one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m., where District Elder Henry Bolden II is the Pastor. Elder WillIvory Maxison will officiate.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 24 to July 26, 2019
