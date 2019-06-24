|
John P. Eicholtz
PEORIA - John P. Eicholtz of Peoria passed away at 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on March 17, 1948, in Decatur, IL, to Howard and Lela (Presutti) Eicholtz. John was a Vietnam veteran. He married Joyce J. Rhodes on Dec. 7, 1988.
John retired from Keystone Steel and Wire after 35 years of service as an electrician.
John is survived by his loving wife, Joyce; two sons, Edward (Sally) Eicholtz of Decatur and Anthony (Paula) Eicholtz of Decatur; sister, Nancy (Don) Kerrwood of Decatur; and several step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
John enjoyed gardening and his pets, was a loyal Cardinals fan and loved being surrounded by family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TAPS, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/TAPSshelter.
