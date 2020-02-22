|
John P. Heil
METAMORA - John Paul Heil, 89, of Metamora, IL, formerly of LaGrange Park, IL, passed away at 12:20 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
He was born on October 9, 1930, in Chicago, IL, the only child of John and Alfhild (Pettersson) Heil. John married Elizabeth Ann McKenna in 1969 in Chicago, IL. Elizabeth passed away in 2008.
Surviving are his sons, John P. (Melissa) Heil Jr. of Germantown Hills, IL, and children, Audrey, Trevor and Thomas, and Eric R. (Samantha) Heil of Nanjing, China.
John grew up in the South Shore neighborhood of Chicago and graduated from South Shore High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army for the Korean War and served in the Second Armored Division in Germany. Upon returning home, he attended Worsham College of Mortuary Science. Upon graduation, he began working as a licensed funeral director; his career for nearly 40 years.
John and Elizabeth moved to LaGrange Park, IL, in 1973 and raised their two sons, John and Eric Heil. After Elizabeth's death, John moved to the Snyder Village retirement community in Metamora, IL. He attended Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to his mass on Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Snyder Village Residents In Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020