John P. Lewis
BARTONVILLE - John P. Lewis, 83, of Bartonville passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on August 26, 1935, in Meadow Grove, NE, to Alphia M. and Earlma (Delp) Lewis. He married Stella Schimmelpfenning on November 1, 1962. She preceded him in death in January of 2016.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; one grandson, Andrew Trotter; and six siblings, Thomas and Frank Lewis, Margaret Muttart, Helen Watson, Dorothy Ziehmer and Rachel Hartzell.
Surviving are his four children, Rachel (Steve) Andrews of Hanna City, Laura (Mark) Trotter of Bartonville, Pete (Sylvia) Lewis of Mapleton and Jonathan (Leah) Lewis of Sharpsburg, GA; sixteen grandchildren, Steven, Chris, Mitchell, Taylor, Levi, Mattea, Montana, Rheanne, Krista, Austin, Evan, Trevor, Brandon, Jared, Eric and Travis; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Gavin and Audrey; and several nieces and nephews.
John served in U.S. Navy and worked as a carpenter for several area businesses.
A funeral service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Smithville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019