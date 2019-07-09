Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Lewis


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John P. Lewis Obituary
John P. Lewis
BARTONVILLE - John P. Lewis, 83, of Bartonville passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on August 26, 1935, in Meadow Grove, NE, to Alphia M. and Earlma (Delp) Lewis. He married Stella Schimmelpfenning on November 1, 1962. She preceded him in death in January of 2016.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; one grandson, Andrew Trotter; and six siblings, Thomas and Frank Lewis, Margaret Muttart, Helen Watson, Dorothy Ziehmer and Rachel Hartzell.
Surviving are his four children, Rachel (Steve) Andrews of Hanna City, Laura (Mark) Trotter of Bartonville, Pete (Sylvia) Lewis of Mapleton and Jonathan (Leah) Lewis of Sharpsburg, GA; sixteen grandchildren, Steven, Chris, Mitchell, Taylor, Levi, Mattea, Montana, Rheanne, Krista, Austin, Evan, Trevor, Brandon, Jared, Eric and Travis; three great-grandchildren, Parker, Gavin and Audrey; and several nieces and nephews.
John served in U.S. Navy and worked as a carpenter for several area businesses.
A funeral service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Smithville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now