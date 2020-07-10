1/1
John P. Lindsey Jr.
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
John P. Lindsey, Jr.
ROANOKE - John P. Lindsey Jr., 65, of Roanoke went to be with his Lord Jesus at 6:34 am Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.
To view John's full obituary, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
1 entry
July 9, 2020
Debbie & family. My sincere condolences on Johns passing. Sure sorry to hear the news. Just know he is set free and in good company. He was a good and loyal friend to me since the first day we met and I will miss him. Many fond memories of him I will always have. I am sorry for your loss.
Bruce Teter
Friend
