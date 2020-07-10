John P. Lindsey, Jr. ROANOKE - John P. Lindsey Jr., 65, of Roanoke went to be with his Lord Jesus at 6:34 am Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. To view John's full obituary, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Debbie & family. My sincere condolences on Johns passing. Sure sorry to hear the news. Just know he is set free and in good company. He was a good and loyal friend to me since the first day we met and I will miss him. Many fond memories of him I will always have. I am sorry for your loss.
Bruce Teter
Friend
