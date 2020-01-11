|
John Phillips
PEORIA - John A Phillips, 60, of Peoria passed away 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on March 8, 1959, in Chicago, IL, the son of Albert Phillips and Geraldine Harris Jackson; two sisters, Victoria and Antionetta Jackson, both of Peoria; one granddaughter, Kennedy; and a host of nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Cremation has been accorded by Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Morning Glory Community Church in Peoria. Pastor Marlon Young.
Memorials may be made to The Cancer Center.
To view John's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020