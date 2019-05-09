|
|
John Prudhoe
EAST PEORIA - John Prudhoe, 86, of East Peoria died at 5:30 p.m. on May 6, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 7, 1932 in Askam, PA to John and Lillian (Naylor) Prudhoe. He married Wesley Melton in September 1955 in Louisville, KY. She survives. Also surviving are 2 sons, Mike (Susan) Prudhoe of Tampa, FL and Greg (Pamela) Prudhoe of Little Elm, TX; and 4 grandchildren, John Michael, Emi, Scottie and Essie Prudhoe. John was preceded in death by 1 son, Scott and 1 brother, Bob.
John graduated from the University of Louisville with an accounting degree where he was an All American basketball player. He later played in the National Industrial Basketball League with Caterpillar for 10 years. John is in the Hall of Fame of Basketball in Kentucky and Illinois. After playing he continued his love for sports by volunteering as a youth basketball and baseball coach. John worked at Caterpillar for 37 years as an accountant, never missing a day of work. He was the first FOLEPI soldier.
Services for John will be on Monday, May 13 at 11 a.m. with a visitation an hour prior at 1st Baptist Church in Peoria. Memorials may be made to his church or . Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 9 to May 11, 2019