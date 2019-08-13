|
John Quast
GOODFIELD — John D. Quast 62, of Goodfield, formerly of Eureka, passed away on August 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 1, 1957 in Peoria, IL to Darrell and Elizabeth (Super) Quast. He married Phyllis Butler on September 1, 1990 in Goodfield. She survives.
John was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother: Jim "Fred" Quast and his father-in-law: Floyd Butler.
He is survived by 2 daughters: Amanda Quast of Bloomington, Amy Quast of Goodfield; mother-in-law: Bettie Butler of Washington; 2 brothers: Joe (Sally) Quast, Jack (Courtney) Quast; 2 sisters: Jean (Randy) Miller, Jenae (Andy) Snyder all of Eureka.
John was a member of the NRA and the Congerville Gun Club. He enjoyed helping the American Legion with many special tasks.
A memorial visitation will be held on August 16, 2019 from 4-6 pm at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com. Memorial contributions in John's honor may be directed to the Congerville Gun Club.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019