John R. McCarty
SPRING BAY - John R. McCarty, 77, of Spring Bay, IL, passed away at 10:53 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on July 20, 1941, in Havana, IL, to Eugene LeSourd and Ema Urla (Seibenborn) McCarty. He married Julia Ellen Lambert on May 20, 1961, in New Buffalo, Michigan.
Surviving are his wife, Julia of Spring Bay; children, Angela (Dave) Angle, Amy (Doug) Cupples and April Kern, all of Metamora, and Anita Harrell of Spring Bay; grandchildren, Jacob (Kelsey) Cupples, Britney (Kyle) Durst, Justin Cupples, Cody (Tory) Kern, Jordan Cupples, Jessica (Jacob) Craft, Chelsea Kern, Corrine Kern, Julia Cupples, Connor Kern and Kylee Harrell; great-grandchildren, Tanner Durst, Landon Durst, Lennox Durst, Willow Durst, Kooper Velasquez, Paislie Kern and Dallas Morgan; and siblings Phyllis Mervosh of East Peoria, Richard McCarty of Peoria and Jim (Betty) McCarty, Chuck (Kathy) McCarty, Ed McCarty and Mindy (David) Atherton, all of Spring Bay.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Brandon Angle; granddaughter, Jody Cupples, son-in-law, Kyle Harrell; sister, Janice McCarty; brothers, Robert McCarty and David McCarty; brother-in-law, Ted Mervosh; and nephew, Ralph McCarty.
John was a tool grinder at Caterpillar for 30 years. After his retirement from Caterpillar, he worked at Metamora Super Wash for ten years, and also Uftring Auto Wash for ten years. He was the former Village President of Spring Bay, current Township Clerk in Spring Bay, Cub Master, Assistant Scout Master, Charter Member of Riverview-Germantown Hills Jaycees, Charter Member of Metamora Ducks Unlimited, Central Illinois Cruisers Car Club, and past president and board member of Spring Bay Izaak Walton League Peoria Chapter. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, classic cars, carving duck decoys, attending Metamora football games and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel, with the Reverend Gary Salm officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, and also one hour prior to his service on Saturday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spring Bay Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Spring Bay Izaak Walton League Peoria Chapter in memory of Brandon Angle for Lanterns on the Lake, 1125 Spring Bay Road, East Peoria, IL 61611.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019