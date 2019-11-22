|
John R. Roser Sr.
WEST PEORIA – John R. Roser, Sr., 94, of West Peoria, IL died at 8:28 am Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home.
Born on September 18, 1925 in Peducah, KY to Frank and Docia Lee Parker Roser, he married Lois Raistrick on June 20, 1947 in Peoria. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2017.
Surviving are 1 daughter, Becky (Rick) Roser-Robinson of Millington, TN, 5 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sons, John R. "Jack" Roser Jr., Roger Roser, and Tom Roser, his sister, Katherine Pyle, and his granddaughter, Tammy Lyons.
John was a proud World War II Army veteran who served with the Bushmasters #158 as a PFC from 1943-1946.
He worked at Wilkins Pipe and Supply in Peoria for over 40 years. He was an active and faithful member of Second Baptist Church in Peoria.
A Celebration of John's life will be at 11 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Pastor Jacob Chase will officiate. Visitation will be from 10-11 am Tuesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, where military rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to his church.
John's memorial website is available at www.deiterfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to his family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019