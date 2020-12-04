1/1
John R. Russell Sr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Russell Sr.
DUNLAP - John R. Russell Sr. died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He was born on July 6, 1937 to Robert and Florence (Jarrett) Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Carl Russell; and a son, Nathan B. Russell.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pamela D. "Reynolds" Russell. They were married on June 25, 1961 at Alta Presbyterian Church. Also surviving are a son, John R. Russell, Jr.; a daughter, Jacqueline Jo McDowell; his grandchildren: Joshua N. (Erin) McDowell, Jacob McDowell, Kelli D. Russell, and John R. "J.T." Russell; two sisters, Wanda Freese and Vera Wendel. Many loving nieces, nephews, and his cat, Mille, survive as well.
He graduated from Princeville High School in 1955. John served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1959 where he was honorably discharged. He worked for Burlington Truck Lines, Nationwide Insurance, Sweney Soft Water, and retired from Brewers Distributing. John was also a member and elder at Northminster Presbyterian Church and was an antique dealer. He coached Little League Baseball for 7 years for the Dunlap Recreation Association. John sang Barbershop for the Peoria Chorus for 17 years and also sang with the Backstage Applause Quartette for 11 years. John was a lifelong fan of the Dodgers baseball team and the Duke Blue Devils college basketball team.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials for John may be sent to Northminster Presbyterian Church, located at 10720 North Knoxville Ave. Peoria, IL, 61615. If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.thewiltonmortuary.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wilton Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 2, 2020
My deepest condolences to the wonderful Russell family. I spent a lot of time with them during my high school years, I was best friends with John's daughter Jackie. I was always so welcomed and felt like one of the family. John was always ready with a hug, smile, and a kind word or two. I have so many wonderful memories of him and their whole family. So much love and prayers being sent today!
Annette Gauwitz
Friend
December 2, 2020
Love you Big JOHN! RIP
Mike Russell
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved