John R. Russell Sr.
DUNLAP - John R. Russell Sr. died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He was born on July 6, 1937 to Robert and Florence (Jarrett) Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Carl Russell; and a son, Nathan B. Russell.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pamela D. "Reynolds" Russell. They were married on June 25, 1961 at Alta Presbyterian Church. Also surviving are a son, John R. Russell, Jr.; a daughter, Jacqueline Jo McDowell; his grandchildren: Joshua N. (Erin) McDowell, Jacob McDowell, Kelli D. Russell, and John R. "J.T." Russell; two sisters, Wanda Freese and Vera Wendel. Many loving nieces, nephews, and his cat, Mille, survive as well.
He graduated from Princeville High School in 1955. John served in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 to 1959 where he was honorably discharged. He worked for Burlington Truck Lines, Nationwide Insurance, Sweney Soft Water, and retired from Brewers Distributing. John was also a member and elder at Northminster Presbyterian Church and was an antique dealer. He coached Little League Baseball for 7 years for the Dunlap Recreation Association. John sang Barbershop for the Peoria Chorus for 17 years and also sang with the Backstage Applause Quartette for 11 years. John was a lifelong fan of the Dodgers baseball team and the Duke Blue Devils college basketball team.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials for John may be sent to Northminster Presbyterian Church, located at 10720 North Knoxville Ave. Peoria, IL, 61615.