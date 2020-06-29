John Richard Goins
EAST PEORIA - John Richard Goins, 77, of Novinger, Missouri, formerly of East Peoria, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home. John passed during the height and onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that some of the restrictions are being lifted, his family would like to honor and celebrate his life with a visitation and memorial service.
Born April 18, 1943, in Harrisburg, Illinois, John was the son of Arlin and Ruth (Patton) Goins. On November 13, 1982, in East Peoria, IL, John was united in marriage to Debby Wytcherley.
John is survived by his wife, Debby; one son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Jill Goins of Germantown Hills, IL; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimberli and Bob Magnussen of Thousand Oaks, CA, and Kelli and Drew Moreton of St. Louis, MO; one step-daughter, Heather Parnham Sayers and husband, Darin, of Pekin, IL; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlin and Ruth Goins; and one sister, Sharron Meyer.
John was a graduate from East Peoria Illinois Community High School with the Class of 1961 and went on to take a two-year machine shop apprentice course. He was a supervisor at Caterpillar Tractor Company in Mossville, IL, for a number of years until his retirement. In 1996, John moved to Novinger to make his home. He loved playing pool and was on several pool teams in Kirksville and East Peoria, IL, taking 1st place in 1989 on a team that went to Nationals. John enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends and son, and he was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. John was a member of Kirksville Masonic Lodge #105.
A memorial service will be held at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 6 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 5 p.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.