Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
(309) 647-1601
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
1601 E CHESTNUT ST
CANTON, IL 61520
John Ridle


1927 - 2020
John Ridle Obituary
John Ridle
CANTON - John Maurice Ridle, 92, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his home in Canton, Illinois, surrounded by close family and friends.
John was born on July 3, 1927, to Glen and Garnet (Douglas) Ridle on a farm in Marietta, Illinois.
He met his beautiful bride and wife of 70 years, Donita Faye Burnham, after the war and they were later married in Bushnell, Illinois, on October 27, 1949.
John is survived by his wife; daughter, Janice Ridle of Canton; sons, James (Silvia) Ridle of South Elgin, IL, and Joel (Sandy) Ridle of West Dundee, IL; grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, Alexis, John, Dylan, Joel, Jake and Brandon Ridle; sisters, Barbara Moder of Oakland, N.J., and Marie Mahoney of Soderstam, Pennsylvania; brothers-in-law, Carl and Bob Burnham; and sister-in-law, Rose Stubenvoll.
John was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Ridle; and older brother, Floyd Ridle.
He graduated from Bushnell High School in 1945. John served in the Navy during World War II and was privileged to be on board the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He was a member of the Canton American Legion. John worked the last 29 years at United Ready Mix before retiring. He enjoyed seeing all his grandchildren and watching their activities.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside funeral service will follow on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Bushnell Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Canton Park District Pool Players at the Senior Center.
To leave online condolences, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020
