John "Jack" Ringwald
PEORIA — John "Jack" Ringwald, 76, of Peoria passed away peacefully surrounded by love at his home Monday, December 30, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 4, 1943, in Pekin, Illinois, to Maurice and Elizabeth (Rothlisberger) Ringwald. His parents preceded him in passing.
After attending Illini Bluffs High School in Glasford, Jack became a member of the US Army Reserves, serving from 1964 to 1970. He briefly worked at Keystone Steel & Wire, Bartonville, Illinois, and then joined Cilco/Ameren in 1967, where he first started working in the gas department and then several years in the electrical substation department. He retired from Ameren after 34 years of employment. Upon retirement Jack continued to work for several years for USC and JF Electric and took great pride in helping to lead the construction of electrical substations at various locations throughout Illinois. He was a member of IBEW 51 for over 45 years.
Jack will be forever remembered for his strong work ethic learned by working side-by-side with his father while growing up on their farm and then instilling those values in his two sons; the many hours of help and gentle care for his mother the last few years of her life; always lending a hand to friends and family whenever needed; and the love, fun and happiness he brought to his family as a wonderful husband, proud father and loving grandfather.
Jack is survived by his wife, Susan (Chitwood), of 53 years; sons Jeff Ringwald (and Jennifer) of Ankeny, Iowa, and Retired Lt. Col. Scott Ringwald (and Kelly) of Lawton, Oklahoma; his grandchildren who stole his heart, Jacob, Jerod and Jenna Ringwald of Ankeny, Iowa; Jensen, Braelyn and Quintan Ringwald of Lawton, Oklahoma; Hillary (Christian) Bhagan of Kingsland, Georgia; and one sibling, Richard.
The family heartfully thanks Jack's wonderful friends and family who provided great support and sent much love and many prayers during Jack's illness. A special thanks to Dr. Dean Gravlin for his wonderful care given Jack for many years and throughout his illness.
A celebration of life service will be Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 4 p.m. with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Folds of Honor or a . Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woosley-wilton.com.
