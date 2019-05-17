|
John Ronane
EUREKA - John Ronane, 85, of Eureka passed away at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on December 11, 1933, in London, England, the son of John and Josephine Botchett Ronane. He married Carole Bullock on March 13, 1992, in Eureka. She survives.
Also surviving are four children, Rebecca (Alain Poirot) Ronane of Provence, France, and Louise (James Brockbank) Ronane, Jessica (Jack Brough) Ronane and Patrick Ronane, all of London, England; three grandchildren, Poppy, Louis and Elodie; sister, Eileen Walker of Teddington, England; and brother, Patrick (Madeleine) Ronane of Thame, England.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard.
He had a varied and fascinating career, starting in the repertory theaters of England, moving on to the stage (including London's West End), television, radio and film, including Hollywood. Along the way, he acted with some greats, like Olivia de Havilland, Joseph Cotton, Albert Finney, George Peppard, Roger Moore, Tony Curtis, Diana Rigg, Glenda Jackson, etc. He originated the role of Bill Lloyd in Nobel Prize-winner Harold Pinter's "The Collection," and was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He had a TV series on Granada (Strangers), besides guest-starring in many acclaimed British TV series like "All Creatures Great and Small," "The Six Wives of Henry VIII," "Elizabeth R," "The Persuaders," "The Avengers" and "The Saint," among others. He came to Hollywood when he was cast in "King Rat," based on James Clavell's novel, and starred in the Emmy-nominated film "A War of Children." He was a standard player in BBC productions.
He also wrote screenplays and drama, one of his plays (Words and Pictures) being given a workshop at Illinois Central College, and later was produced as a play there, with Ronane directing and starring. He wrote action-adventure-romance novels like "Influences" and "Gone for a Soldier," and a comedy set in the 1950s, "Hank Goes Dancing." His final book was a memoir of his acting career, called "Rubber-Soled Shoes."
Ronane taught as an artist-in-residence at the University of Illinois, taught at Illinois Central College, and gave private acting lessons. He acted in some locally-produced films, encouraging local talent to pursue their dreams of film acting and directing. For a time, he was a tour guide in England, Scotland, Ireland, France, Spain and Italy. In retirement, he deeply enjoyed wintering in Vero Beach, FL.
He was a proud member of British Equity, SAG and the "Old Farts" golf league at Kaufman Golf Course.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Five Points Washington. Family will receive friends at an English Tea, following the service.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is in charge of arrangements.
John's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019