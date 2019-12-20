|
John Ryberg
PEORIA — John Gordon Ryberg, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village, Peoria, IL.
He was born May 31, 1930, in Peterborough, NH, to John Malkus and Florence Olson Ryberg.
John is survived by his wife of 66 years; his children, John J (Sherrie) Ryberg, Barbara K (Ronald) Whitesides and Linda S (Greg) Sassi; grandchildren, John D and Eric Ryberg, Ryan, Grant and Eric Sassi.
He graduated from Central High School, Duluth, MN, and completed a Master's Degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota. He was employed at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for 30 years. He married the love of his life, Marjorie L Kinsey, on September 12, 1953, in Duluth, MN. He enjoyed gardening, skiing, reading, traveling and the love of his family.
John's memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church.
Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church.
