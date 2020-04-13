|
John Schoon
CANTON - John D. Schoon of Midland, Texas died in the hospital in Midland on April 9, 2020.
He was born in Canton, IL on 8-21-55 to John W. and Ann (Geier) Schoon. He married Teresa Swast in 1975. He later married Christina Acosta in 2012. She survives.
Also surviving are one son, John A. Schoon and wife Errin, granddaughter Trinity Scalf, and grandson Parker of Canton, IL; one daughter Emily and husband Cass Litle and grandson Seth of Lajunta, CO; one brother James (Susan) Schoon of Tucson, AZ; sister Pamela (Matt) Price of Princeville, IL; brother-in-law Gary Knussman of Trivoli, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one infant sister Valerie, granddaughter Penelope Litle and an older sister Cheryl Knussman of Trivoli, IL.
He graduated from Canton High School and Spoon River College, and completed an apprenticeship program at Caterpillar Tractor Co.
He was on the Spoon River Electric Board, and the Fulton County Board of Canton, IL.
He left Caterpillar and worked at Advanced Technology Services in E. Peoria. He then owned and operated his own computer service business in Peoria. He moved to Midland Texas and worked at Sitech Texoma.
At a younger age he was on waterskis whenever possible. He loved working outside, was an avid gardener, but Texas climate did not agree with this. He built a green house there for his tomatoes and vegetables. He joined an antique airplane club in Midland and accomplished a bucket list desire of flying and owning his own airplane.
Nalley-Pickle & Welch of Midland will have the viewing on April 18, 2020. There will be online live feed from 11 a.m. to -2 p.m.
Memorial pictures and comments are online at https://www.npwelch.com/obituary/john-d-schoon/
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020