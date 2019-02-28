|
|
John "Jack" Schupp
METAMORA - John "Jack" Schupp, 81, of Metamora, IL passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Snyder Village, Metamora. Jack was born on September 24, 1937 in Metamora to the late John and Josephine (Fandel) Schupp. He married Judith McCoy, daughter of Shelby and Mary (Bleichner) McCoy, on June 8, 1963 in Brimfield, IL. She passed away on September 17, 1998.
Surviving are two daughters, Regina (Ken) Schmillen of Metamora and Rane (Jim) Lowry of O'Fallon, MO; grandchildren Adam Schmillen, Lauren Schmillen, Luke Lowry, and Logan Lowry. Also surviving is Jack's dancing partner and best friend, Joan Grieser, along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his wife Judy, two sisters, and six brothers.
Jack attended St. Mary's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Metamora High School. He worked for 30 years at Caterpillar, Inc. in East Peoria. He spent six years in the Army Reserves, Transportation. He greatly loved his children, grandchildren, growing flowers in his many gardens, and dancing. Jack was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Metamora. His laugh and good natured charm will be missed by his family and friends.
Cremation rites have been accorded with no service or visitation. A private burial of ashes for immediate family will be held at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church of Metamora or to the Jack Schupp Flower Fund at Snyder Village. To share a memory or condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019