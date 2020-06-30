John Scott
PEORIA - John Robert Scott, 85, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
He was born on February 9, 1935, in Peoria, IL, to Walter C. and Katherine (Roberts) Scott. He married Janice Alma Kraft on May 10, 1958. She preceded him in death, along with his parents and brother, James Scott.
Surviving are his children, Robin (Dale) Beaty and James Scott; grandchildren, Melissa Satterfield, Jaclyn Davis and Christina Hutson; and great-grandchildren, Angela Beaty, Anabelle Davis, Kayelynn Phillips, Abigail Davis, Alyse Hill and Gabriel Hutson.
John was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving at the Hutchinson Kansas Air Base. He owned and operated Scott Carpet Service, was a fireman for the Rock Island, then owned and operated Smith and Company in Peoria before retiring. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Bodies Valley of Peoria and Mt. Hawley Community Church in Peoria.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Mt. Hawley Community Church, with Stan Morris officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to his service also at the church. Entombment will be in Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Hawley.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mt. Hawley Community Church
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hawley Community Church
