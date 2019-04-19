Home

John Smith Obituary
John Smith
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS - John Louis Smith, 77, of Marquette Heights, IL, stepped into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Janet (Reid); and their 3 children, Robyn, Donna and Tom.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Please join the family for an open house on Friday, April 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Revive Church, 3212 Springfield Road, East Peoria, IL. On Saturday, April 27, there will be a 10 a.m. visitation, followed by an 11 a.m. celebration of life service, also at Revive Church. A graveside service will follow at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin, including military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Revive Church.
For additional information, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
