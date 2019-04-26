|
|
John Stocksiek
CREVE COEUR — John H. "Bud" Stocksiek, 94, of Creve Coeur died at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Pekin Manor in Pekin, Illinois.
He was born June 6, 1924, in Peoria to John and Mary Stocksiek. He married Donna Stafford on September 25, 1953, and she survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Kathy (Jack) Gerber of Bloomington, IL, and a son, Stephen (Heidi) Stocksiek of Morton, IL. Further surviving are his grandchildren, Michelle and Mike Gerber, Bethany Petkovic, Abby Schmidgall, Adam and Joey Stocksiek; along with eight great-grandchildren. His parents and one sister, Mary Jane Greenhood, preceded him in death.
John was a 1942 graduate of Manual High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1942 until being honorably discharged in 1945. Following his discharge, he worked as a cabinet maker with his father until he joined the United States Post Office, retiring in 1982.
John was actively involved in church and served as a deacon for many years. He loved going to Great Oaks Camp as a camper and helper, and was instrumental in starting the camp with the founder, his brother-in-law, Jerry Stafford.
John was a faithful and life-long Cubs fan, and was thrilled when they finally won the World Series. He liked singing, crossword puzzles, spending time with his grandchildren and going to all of their activities. In his later years, John and Donna enjoyed visiting the many restaurants around the area. He especially loved his treats. He made friends everywhere he went and was never ashamed to share his love of Jesus with them. John was a member of Christ Bible Church in Creve Coeur.
A committal service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, in the chapel at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Rev. Tom Pisano will officiate. Military honors will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Great Oaks Camp, 1380 County Road 900 N., Lacon, IL 61540. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019