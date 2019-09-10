|
|
John Streit
EUREKA - John T. Streit, 76, of Eureka passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
John was born on October 2, 1942, to John R. and Helen (Tuffentsamer) Streit in Peoria. He married Kathleen Allen on June 16, 1963, in Mackinaw. She survives.
He is also survived by daughter, Melinda (Joel) Grimm of Morton; son, John (Shelli) Streit II of Eureka; daughter, Sara (Larry) List of St. Charles, Mo.; five grandchildren, Andrew, Emily, Laura, Bethany and Julia; and one sister, Judy (Daniel) Burge of Morton.
John worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years, retiring in 1998 as a sheet metal worker. He then drove a school bus for Eureka School District for 17 years.
John served on the Mackinaw Village Board.
He enjoyed showing his antique Allis-Chalmers tractors and also tinkering with model trains. John was an avid baseball fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He coached summer softball and Little League.
John was a member of Liberty Bible Church in Eureka, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, with Pastor Tom Zobrist and Pastor Dan Waller officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the church, and also from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, prior to service. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Rescue Ministries or Liberty Bible Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
