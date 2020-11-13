John "Matt" SummersBARTONVILLE - John "Matt" Summers, 57, of Bartonville, Illinois passed away unexpectedly on Saturday ,October 10, 2020, at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.Matt was born on November 1, 1962, in Peoria, Illinois, to Robert J Summers and Barbara J Van Winkle Summers.Matt graduated Manual High School and enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. Matt was very proud to be a Veteran and had a deep respect for his family, GOD and Country. He was a member of the USCG Auxiliary holding the position of Flotilla Staff Officer for Navigation Services at his passing.Matt married Diane Diaz in March of 1989 in Santa Barbara, CA. He is survived by his wife Diane, daughter Briana Summers and granddaughter, Ambria Suhling also of Bartonville, IL; stepson, Brandon Buckelew and grandson Cash of Thousand Oaks, CA; siblings, Jane Reimann of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Linda Walsh and Rick Summers; cousin, Sally Thompson all of Peoria, IL; sister-in-law, Joanne Diaz of Santa Barbara, CA; and many nieces and nephews throughout the US.Matt's passions besides his family were building model boats some of which will be donated to the Coast Guard museum at his request. His attention to detail and talent to make these works of art so authentic was remarkable. His love of music and sports Chicago Cubs and all Illini sports. Matt was a huge collector of nautical and military memorabilia. He had been an avid golfer and played on city baseball teams in CA.Matt had several jobs over the years. In Illinois he was proud to have been a Zamboni driver at Owens Center and worked grounds maintenance at Madison Golf Course in Peoria, IL. He worked for Santa Barbara Locksmiths in CA for 15 years, Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and La Cumbre Country Club. After moving his family back home to Illinois he worked on the Spirit of Peoria, Par-A-Dice and O'Reilly Auto Parts.There were many things his family had wished to do with him but didn't have enough time. They are grateful for all the memories they were able to experience throughout his lifetime. We will always remember his quick wit and great laugh.Our family is still trying to deal with our loss. Matt's girls continue to keep his passions for music and movies and miss him terribly every day.Matt was predeceased by his parents and grandson Aiden Suhling.Matt was cremated per his request and due to social distancing a memorial service will be held in the Spring to celebrate his life.Until we meet again.Fair winds and following seas.Carry on my wayward son.Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.