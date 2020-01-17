Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel
John T. "Jack" Bowton


1937 - 2020
John T. "Jack" Bowton Obituary
John T. "Jack" Bowton
EAST PEORIA - John T. "Jack" Bowton, 82, of Serenity Assisted Living & Memory Care, East Peoria, passed away at 11:58 AM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jack was born on March 13, 1937, in Peoria to Everett and M. Kathryn Austin Bowton. He married Judith K. Frasco on October 7, 1961 at St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria.
He is survived by one daughter Colleen (Mike) Thornton of Peoria; one grandson, Drew Richardson of St. Louis, MO.; one brother, Don (Jo Ann) Bowton of Peoria and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Judith, twin daughters Judith Ann Bowton, Julie Ann Bowton and one brother Denny Bowton.
Jack attended Spalding Institute and Woodruff High School. He served in the US Army from 1956 – 1958 and in the Army Reserve until 1961 when he was honorably discharged.
He worked at Caterpillar, Inc. in East Peoria where he retired from the Purchasing Department in 1992 with 33 years of service.
In Jack's younger days, he played on a men's softball team and was on a bowling league at the Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree Spalding Council #427 and a 4th Degree Spalding Assembly #206.
Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, seeing all of his relatives at yearly family reunions, spending summer shut downs vacationing with his family and good friends the McSweeney's and monthly dinners in a subdivision gourmet club. In the last several years of his life, Anna, his caregiver who we referred to her as his "Angel", came in to his life helping to care for him and provide him with many moments of laughter.
Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:30 AM at Resurrection Mausoleum Chapel with a funeral mass to follow at 10:30 AM on Monday, January 20, 2020. Officiating will be Father Thomas Taylor. Entombment will follow services at Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to PAWS.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
