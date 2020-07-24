John Theien
PEORIA - John Gustave Theien hunter, engineer, husband, brother, dad & grandfather, died on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Mesa, AZ.
Born April 1, 1935 in Solon Springs, WI to Herbert and Alice Theien, John married Linda Wester in 1957; they divorced in 1970. He married Wilma Seibold in 1976. She survives and lives in Mesa AZ.
He is also survived by brothers Richard (Gwen) Theien & Bradley Theien, sister Barb (William) Solin, children Gail (Brian) Lindley, Brenda (Robert) Schertz & John (Lois) Theien & stepsons William (Joyce) and Fred Seibold. Also 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren.
John retired from Service Engineering at Caterpillar Inc. with 30 years of service.
John's stepdaughter Sandy Jones preceded him in death as well as his youngest daughter Teresa, his parents and two infant siblings.
A memorial service will be held in Mesa, AZ at Broadway Christian Church Mesa, AZ at a later date. A Celebration of Life open house will also be held at Solon Springs Community Center on Sept 26th 1-4 pm in Solon Springs WI. If you would like to share your "dear John story" with us, please drop us a note to bschertz@mtco.com and we will share with others during the celebrations of life. More details are available at Legacy.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The American Cancer Society
at cancer.org
or American Heart Association
at heart.org
.