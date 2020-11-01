John Thomas Joseph
PEORIA -- J. Thomas Joseph (Tommy), 87, of Peoria, beloved dad, grandfather, brother-in-law, cousin and friend, passed away and was called to his heavenly home at 2:23 pm Saturday October 31, 2020 at Saint Francis Medical Center surrounded by family.
He was born to Sam and Selma (Williams) Joseph on July 12, 1933, in Peoria, IL.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianna Joseph. Four children: Monica Griffin (Jack), Paula Smith (Chad), Thomas Joseph (Tracy), Philip Joseph. Six grandchildren: Jacob Griffin, Ethan Griffin, Maxwell Smith, Lexie Smith, Jonathon Joseph, Addison Joseph. Two sisters: Helen Couri, Eileen Unes (Leonard)
He was preceded in eternal life by his parents and three brothers: Raymond Joseph, Sarkis Joseph, Samuel Joseph. One sister: Lucille Joseph. Sisters-in-laws: Teresa Joseph, Nina Joseph, Annie Joseph. Brother-in-law: Robert Couri. Niece and Nephew: Regina (Joseph) Spears, Gregory Joseph.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Tommy never retired. He continued to work until his last days. He owned Joseph Supermarket and Joseph Realty.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus - Third Degree Spalding Council #427, and Fourth Degree Spalding Assembly #206, the Itoo Society Club, St. Sharbel Maronite Church, and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Tommy loved everyone he met and above all cherished spending his time with family and friends.
Due to Covid-19, the family will not be holding a visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Peoria, IL. Fr. Thomas Taylor will officiate. The family will hold a private entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Itoo Society / Itoo Lebanon Relief Fund https://www.facebook.com/itoosociety
or masses in Tommy's memory.
