1/1
John Thomas Joseph
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Thomas Joseph
PEORIA -- J. Thomas Joseph (Tommy), 87, of Peoria, beloved dad, grandfather, brother-in-law, cousin and friend, passed away and was called to his heavenly home at 2:23 pm Saturday October 31, 2020 at Saint Francis Medical Center surrounded by family.
He was born to Sam and Selma (Williams) Joseph on July 12, 1933, in Peoria, IL.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianna Joseph. Four children: Monica Griffin (Jack), Paula Smith (Chad), Thomas Joseph (Tracy), Philip Joseph. Six grandchildren: Jacob Griffin, Ethan Griffin, Maxwell Smith, Lexie Smith, Jonathon Joseph, Addison Joseph. Two sisters: Helen Couri, Eileen Unes (Leonard)
He was preceded in eternal life by his parents and three brothers: Raymond Joseph, Sarkis Joseph, Samuel Joseph. One sister: Lucille Joseph. Sisters-in-laws: Teresa Joseph, Nina Joseph, Annie Joseph. Brother-in-law: Robert Couri. Niece and Nephew: Regina (Joseph) Spears, Gregory Joseph.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Tommy never retired. He continued to work until his last days. He owned Joseph Supermarket and Joseph Realty.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus - Third Degree Spalding Council #427, and Fourth Degree Spalding Assembly #206, the Itoo Society Club, St. Sharbel Maronite Church, and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Tommy loved everyone he met and above all cherished spending his time with family and friends.
Due to Covid-19, the family will not be holding a visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Peoria, IL. Fr. Thomas Taylor will officiate. The family will hold a private entombment at Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Itoo Society / Itoo Lebanon Relief Fund https://www.facebook.com/itoosociety or masses in Tommy's memory.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging onto www.wrightandsalmon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved