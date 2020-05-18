|
|
John Thomas Thorpe
PEORIA - John Thomas Thorpe, age 81, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 1:47 p.m. at his residence.
He was born on June 23, 1938, in Milwaukee, WI, to William and Dorothy (Devett) Thorpe. He married Marjorie Terrell on Sept. 24, 2005, in Peoria. She survives, along with three children, William (Mary) Thorpe of West Peoria, Kelly McFarlin of Bartonville and John Thorpe Jr. of Astoria; five step-children, Brenda Coy of Peoria, Cindy Henry of Peoria, James (Eddy) Terrell of Peoria, Robert (Jenny) Terrell of Pekin and Holly of Oklahoma; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Coryl Avery and Rosemary Thorpe; and one granddaughter.
John was a United States Marine veteran and worked for the Peoria Mass Transit for 14 years, retiring in 1985.
He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans association.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, family services will be private. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veteran's or the Peoria Honor Flight.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020