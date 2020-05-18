Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for John Thorpe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas Thorpe


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Thomas Thorpe Obituary
John Thomas Thorpe
PEORIA - John Thomas Thorpe, age 81, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 1:47 p.m. at his residence.
He was born on June 23, 1938, in Milwaukee, WI, to William and Dorothy (Devett) Thorpe. He married Marjorie Terrell on Sept. 24, 2005, in Peoria. She survives, along with three children, William (Mary) Thorpe of West Peoria, Kelly McFarlin of Bartonville and John Thorpe Jr. of Astoria; five step-children, Brenda Coy of Peoria, Cindy Henry of Peoria, James (Eddy) Terrell of Peoria, Robert (Jenny) Terrell of Pekin and Holly of Oklahoma; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Coryl Avery and Rosemary Thorpe; and one granddaughter.
John was a United States Marine veteran and worked for the Peoria Mass Transit for 14 years, retiring in 1985.
He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans association.
Due to the Covid 19 virus, family services will be private. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veteran's or the Peoria Honor Flight.
You may view John's obituary online at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -