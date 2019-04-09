John V. Lord

PEORIA - John V. Lord, age 93, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

John was born on March 7, 1926, in Peoria, a son of John H. and Margaret (Birmingham) Lord. He married Margaret A. Janssen on June 13, 1953, in Peoria. She survives.

He is also survived by one daughter, Donna Blake of Leawood, KS; and two sons, Larry (Grace) Lord of Omaha, NE, and Robert (Geralynn) Lord of Edwardsville, IL; as well as seven grandchildren, Melissa, Paul, Jack, Jacqueline, Joe, Clint and Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.

John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1943-1946. He had many hobbies, including golfing, bowling and cheering on his favorite team, the Cubs. He was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church.

John was the Operations Manager for 15 years at Midwest Grain in Pekin, IL, retiring at age 65.

A funeral Mass will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with a visitation one hour prior. Fr. David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.

Memorials may be made to St. Philomena Catholic Church.

Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.





