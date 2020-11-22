John W. Addler Jr.
WASHINGTON - John Walter Addler Jr., 99, of Tenstrike, MN, formerly of Washington, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji, MN, just three days shy of his 100th birthday.
He was born on November 21, 1920, in Peoria, Illinois, to John Walter Sr. and Mabel (Yaden) Addler. On July 31, 1948, he married the love of his life, Beulah Ruth Schappaugh, in Peoria, IL. Their marriage spanned over 65 years before she passed away on November 7, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his brother William "Bill" Addler; his two sisters, Margaret Brown and Doris Vierra; and his son-in-law, David Swigart.
John graduated from Manual High School in 1938 and began working at Caterpillar later that year. He retired in 1979 as a buyer in the Purchasing Department with 40 years of service. His career was interrupted from 1942-1946, when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He proudly served his country in the Pacific Theater aboard the USS Long Island aircraft carrier. In 2014, he was honored to travel with his son, Bruce, and other veterans to Washington D.C. as part of the Peoria Honor Flight. John was an active member of Crossroads United Methodist Church in Washington since the 1950s. During that time, he was a committed volunteer, holding numerous leadership positions. He loved bowling and golf and earned many trophies to prove it. He was an avid reader who also loved working crossword puzzles. In retirement, he and Beulah enjoyed walking with friends at Five Points Washington for many years. However, his favorite pastime was spending time at Cedar Rapids Lodge in Minnesota with his family. He loved fishing with Beulah, his kids, his grandkids and his great-grandkids. The whole family has many fond memories of time spent at that beautiful resort on Medicine Lake. For the last 2 1/2 years, he was blessed to live in his son Steve's home, which overlooks the lake.
John is survived by two sons, Steven (Patricia) Addler of Tenstrike, MN, with whom he resided, and Bruce (Christine) Addler of Washington; one daughter, Nancy Swigart of Washington; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Marc) Bloomquist, Max (Sara) Addler, Sam (Roz) Addler, John (Alicia) Addler, Peter Addler, Ross (Sara) Addler, Andrew (Betsy) Addler, Jeffrey (Kara) Swigart and Philip Swigart; twenty-one great-grandchildren, Calvin, Nathan, Jillian, Will, Greyson, Tate, Ben, Lucien, Monica, Olivia, Calli, Oscar, Taylor, Abram, Jude, George, Sophia, Bryce, Rowan, Everly and Juniper; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials in John's name can be sent to Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1420 N. Main St., Washington, IL 61571.
Private graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. The rendering of Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy.
