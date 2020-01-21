|
John W. Galbreath
LACON - John Wesley Galbreath, age 81, of Lacon passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
John was born on March 2, 1938, in Manila, AR, to John Wesley and Lora Irene (Morgan) Galbreath. He married Arlena J. Rensimer on June 5, 1961, in Lacon.
Surviving are his wife, Arlena; his daughters, Pamela Chambers of Oregon, Lora Bryant of Chillicothe, IL, and Connie (Raymond) Barkowski of Rutland, IL; his grandson, Randy (Marcy) Doran of Sparland, IL; and his great-grandchildren, Bailey, Logan, Calli and Chloe Doran. Also surviving are two sisters, Thelma Charlotte Yocum of Chillicothe and Ruby (Doug) Hargrove of California; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.
John graduated from Thomas Downey High School in Modesto, CA. After high school, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955 to 1963. John worked in Law Enforcement with the Marshall County Sheriffs Dept., for Irions Concrete in Chillicothe, and then for Caterpillar for over 30 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Illinois Sheriffs Association, the Mason Lodge in Henry, the American Legion and the Post #4999 in Chillicothe, where he was an active member of the Honor Guard for many years. John was a car and gun enthusiast, always going to vendor shows. He was a builder of dune buggies, owned horses over the years and was a regular at Victoria's Diner. Most importantly, John loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe, with military honors immediately following the service. Visitation will also be held on Friday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Post #4999.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020