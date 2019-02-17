|
John W. Johnson Sr.
GLASFORD - John W. Johnson Sr., age 76, of Glasford passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 4:37 a.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1942, in Peoria to Henry W. and Dorothy (Turbett) Johnson. He married Ilene Brockway on June 13, 1964, in Bartonville. She survives, along with two sons, John (Shelly) Johnson Jr. of Glasford and Jerry Johnson of Peoria; two granddaughters, Skyler (Colton) Gerber of Wichita Falls, TX, and Jaycee Johnson (fiancée, Thomas Robertson III) of Glasford; brother, Henry (Marge) Johnson of Glasford; and sister, Lydia Pierce of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister; brother-in-law, Larry Pierce; and nephew, Dale Johnson.
John was a semi-truck driver for Chris Hoerr Trucking for many years. After retirement, he worked in the Maintenance Dept. at Northwoods Mall for 10 years. He was a member of the Teamster Truck Driver Local 627 and Operating Engineer Local.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Pastor Zach Rogers will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019