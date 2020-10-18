John W. Johnson

PEORIA - John W. Johnson, 93, of Peoria died on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria, where he had been a resident since May of 2005.

In keeping with his meticulous and thoughtful engineering nature, he wrote his own obituary prior to his death. He was born on Jan. 27, 1927, in New Douglas, IL, to John F. and Hulda Prange Johnson. He grew up on a farm and attended the one-room Willis grade school and New Douglas and Greenville High Schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947, including a year's occupation duty on Okinawa, and was discharged as a Staff Sergeant. He was a member of the American Legion. He worked as a truck driver for several years, hauling automobiles from Detroit to Illinois and Missouri. He enrolled at Bradley University in January of 1950 and graduated in September of 1953 with a BSME degree. In 1961, he received a MSME degree. While at Bradley, he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity and Tau Sigma honorary engineering fraternity. He worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company from September of 1953 to January of 1990, with various assignments involving fluid mechanics, noise reduction and gear and bearing technology. He was an avid bowler and golfer until old age caught up with him.

He married Erla Trainor Boehl on Sept. 2, 1960, in Pekin, IL. She died on April 7, 2001. His parents; an older sister, Mary; younger brother, Henry; infant sister, Emma; son-in-law, Donn Palm; and granddaughter, Jennifer, also preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Steve Johnson of Peoria and Dr. Alan (and Dana) Johnson of Oakland, CA; and two daughters, Cyndi Palm of Mercedes, TX, and Sharon (and Calvin) Ryan of Austin, TX. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; his brother, Arthur (and Carolyn) Johnson of Highland, IL; sister, Elizabeth (and Norman) Miller of Mt. Olive, IL; sister-in-law, Shirley Johnson of Rockton, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John and Erla traveled extensively during their 40 years of marriage and 10 years of retirement. They visited all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. They were members of Salem Lutheran Church in Peoria, where John served as Property Chairman for 35 years.

Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, where he will be laid to rest beside his wife, Erla. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held in the spring or summer of 2021. Davison -Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church or Lutheran Hillside Village.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store