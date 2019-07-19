|
John "Johnny" W. Walker
PEORIA - John W. "Johnny" Walker, 49, of Peoria, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
A Memorial Service will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue in Peoria. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Johnny was born on August 5, 1969, in Peoria, a son of Charles Leo and Rose (Luncsford) Walker. He married Teresa Avery on September 20, 1991 in Peoria. They later divorced. He was engaged to be married to Heather Riggs at the time of his death.
He is survived by his mother, Rose Fuller, of Norwood; children, Megan (Willie) Albert and Skye Walker, both of Peoria and Jonathan Adkinson of Chillicothe; siblings, Corinna (Israel) Martinez of Elmwood, Charlie (Denise) Walker of Licking, MO and Joey (Becky) Walker of Norwood; step children, Zachary Riggs, Kaylee Davis and Lucas Decker, all of Peoria; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father and one son, Steven (Walker) Donath.
Johnny was a teamster and worked for the Peoria Park District for 21 years, last working on the forestry crew. He has played in many local bands for years, last playing in Guitars and Guns. He also owned Johnny's Ink, a local tattoo shop. He enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles.
Memorial contributions may be made in Johnny's memory to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Johnny's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019