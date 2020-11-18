John Wagenbach Jr.
EUREKA - Mr. John Henry Wagenbach Jr., 93, of Eureka, IL, formerly of rural Burlington, IA, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center Normal, IL.
He was born on August 19, 1927, in Oakville, Iowa, the son of John Sr. and Bertha (Gerst) Wagenbach.
He was a graduate of Huron High School. He was an Army veteran, stationed in Germany from September 15, 1950 until August 19, 1952. He married Marilyn Elizabeth Graf on November 27, 1952, in Pasadena, CA. She preceded him in death December 16, 2014.
He was a lifetime farmer. He was baptized on September 19, 1999, at the Oakville Apostolic Christian Church. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Mediapolis, IA.
Johnny enjoyed raising cattle, deer hunting, nurturing his orchard and reading. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren relished all of the times they spent with him. His social personality, sense of humor and love of adventure created many unique memories.
He is survived by his children, David (Charlene) Wagenbach of Burlington, Beth (Kent) Steffen of Congerville, IL, Jerilyn (Joe) Yackley of Taylor, MO, Heidi (Nathan) Larson of Mediapolis, IA, and Mary (Tom) Lanz of Oakville, IA; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ada Massner, Barbara Massner, Bertha Massner and Dolores Anliker, all of Mediapolis, and Teresa Marti of Burlington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn; brothers, Paul Wagenbach and Gerald Wagenbach; and sisters, Verna Woodward, Dorothy Schulz, Edith Wagenbach and Emma Jean Lanz.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 21, at Apostolic Christian Church in Mediapolis. Ministers of the church officiating. Interment will be held in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in rural Oakville, IA. Friends may call on Friday, November 20, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at Lunning Chapel. The family will not be present. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials have been established for the Apostolic Christian Lifepoints (Home for the Handicapped) in Morton, Illinois, and Great River Hospice.
