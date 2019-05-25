Home

John Walton


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Walton Obituary
John Walton
PEORIA - Mr. John Walton, 84, of Peoria, IL, departed this life at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in West Peoria, IL.
John was born on February 11, 1935, in Pensecola, Missouri, to John Sr. and Annie (Bradley) Walton. He married Ella Rogan on March 28, 1953. She survives.
John was a U.S. Army veteran.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Simons Mortuary Chapel, with a half-hour visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Bishop Joseph Johnson of Star of Hope Full Gospel Church will officiate and his son, Mr. Skott Walton, will bring forth the eulogy. John will be laid to rest at noon at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019
