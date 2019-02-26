|
John "Bruce" Watkins
CHILLICOTHE - John F. Watkins, 91, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
John was born on April 14, 1927, in Pekin, the son of William and Theresa (McGrath) Watkins. He married Bernadine M. Hughes on September 6, 1952, in Wyoming.
Surviving are his children, Nancy (Rex) Pence of Kansas City, KS, John (Catherine) Watkins of Chillicothe, Bernard (Kathleen) Watkins of Germantown Hills, Phillip (Denise) Watkins of Chillicothe and Kathleen (Charles) Jordan of Rome; 15 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three brothers and one sister.
John served during World War II in the Navy, from 1945 to 1946, as a fireman aboard the submarine tender, USS Nereus, and submarine rescue ship, USS Florikan.
John worked as Game Warden for Knox County area, Police Officer for Galesburg Police Department, served as Chief of Police for the City of Chillicothe, Service Technician for Sears Roebuck Co., and owned Watkins Heating and Air Conditioning.
John was a member of the Chillicothe VFW Post 4999, past member of Chillicothe Rotary, past IVC School Board Member and past St. Edward Dart Board Team.
A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic's Catholic Church in Wyoming. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Burial will be at St. Dominic's Cemetery in Wyoming.
Memorials may be made to the VFW Post 4999.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019